‘No justification’ for continued armed conflict in Middle East — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia condemns targeted attacks on civilians as well as on civilian infrastructure facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement comes following a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and UAE ambassador to Moscow, Mohamed Ahmad al-Jaber.

"The Russian side emphasized that this war should never have happened, there is no justification for its continuation," the ministry’s statement reads. "It is urgent to avoid further human as well as material losses by all means."

According to the statement, Russia "firmly supports the UAE in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemns targeted attacks on civilians as well as on civilian infrastructure, and will continue its mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire, put an end to further hostilities and eventually restore peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible.".