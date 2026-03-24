US destroys nuclear non-proliferation regime it helped found — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The US, which, along with the USSR, founded the nuclear non-proliferation regime, is now doing everything possible to destroy it, especially through its actions regarding Iran, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Of course, what the Americans and the Israelis did [in Iran] is a powerful blow to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the nuclear non-proliferation regime. It's strange, since Israel dodged the NPT Treaty, whereas the Americans, along with the USSR, were the founding fathers of this regime. Now, they are doing everything to destroy it," the diplomat said at a briefing.

According to Ulyanov, many in the world now see that "the possession of nuclear weapons is the most effective guarantee against such gambles."

"At the same time, I think the NPT Treaty regime is quite sustainable, despite all the problems. No one can simply walk away from it without facing serious consequences. Especially since it is technically difficult to produce nuclear facilities covertly," the diplomat pointed out.