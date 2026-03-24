Russian envoy warns of `saddest consequences’ for those implicated in Bryansk attack

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. The recent Ukrainian attack on Bryansk, which could not have been delivered without the participation of British specialists, will have consequences for everybody implicated in it, Russian Ambassador to Great Britain Andrey Kelin told TASS in an interview.

"The attack on the civilian population in Bryansk, which claimed eight lives, was delivered as political and diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine track were activated. That terror stunt was yet another proof of the true intentions of the curators of the Kiev regime to disrupt the peace process," the Russian diplomat said.

"Against the background of the American-Israeli attacks against Iran, London too found it necessary to `flex its muscles’ as it demonstrated how deadly its [weapons] systems are. It is of paramount importance for Great Britain with its imperial ambition to assert itself as a leader in spearheading the anti-Russian efforts that can influence the situation on its own," the diplomat noted.

"However, any actions entail consequences. And everybody who is implicated in the tragedy in Bryansk will face the saddest consequences," Kelin warned.

On March 10, Ukraine launched Storm Shadow missiles on Bryansk, killing eight civilians and injuring 47 others.