MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky openly stands against West’s interests by attempting to influence internal political processes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mariia Zakharova said in a comment.

The Ukrainian army’s attack against TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines can harm energy security and destabilize international markets, she noted.

"The direct consequence of such terrorist activity of Kiev can be infliction of serious damage to regional energy security, which may entail even greater destabilization of the global energy market," Zakharova stressed.

"In conditions when the leading countries of the West recognize that market stabilization would be problematic without Russian energy resources, the regime of Zelensky openly stands against their interests, blatantly attempts to influence domestic political processes of its sponsors.