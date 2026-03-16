Russia, Kenya to speed up establishment of economic cooperation commission — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia and Kenya agreed to speed up preparations of the agreement on establishment of a bilateral commission on economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi.

"We agreed today to expedite the work carried for rather a long time thus far on preparation of the intergovernmental agreement for establishment of the Russian-Kenyan commission for economic cooperation," the minister said.

The two countries exchanged opinions on the preparations of the third Russia-Africa summit, the top Russian diplomat noted. "The first two ones were held in 2019 and 2023. The third summit will be this fall," Lavrov added.