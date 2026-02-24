Nine civilians wounded in Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, February 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 170 drones and fired over ten munitions in the past 24 hours. Nine civilians were wounded, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on Telegram.

"In the Belgorod District, the Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye villages, the Belomestnoye, Veselaya Lopan, Nikolskoye, Novaya Derevnya, Novaya Nelidovka, Otradnoye, Staraya Nelidovka, Tavrovo, Chaiki, and Yasnye Zori settlements were attacked by 25 drones, 19 of which were suppressed and shot down. <...> In Tavrovo village, a man was wounded as a result of a drone detonation. The man did not require hospitalization and was released for outpatient treatment," he wrote, adding that a private home, two commercial facilities, and an infrastructure facility were also damaged.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 12 drones on the Borisovsky district; a man was wounded in the attack. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, and then released for outpatient treatment. Eleven private houses and an enterprise were also damaged, and an infrastructure facility caught fire, which has been extinguished. The Valuysky, Novooskolsky, Chernyansky, and Starooskolsky districts were attacked with 27 drones, with no casualties or damage reported. The Ukrainian armed forces launched one FPV drone on the Volokonovsky district, damaging a private home.

Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked with six munitions and 26 drones; a man was wounded and taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in serious condition. As a result of Ukrainian attacks in the district, nine apartments in three apartment blocks, eight private homes, a commercial property, and the fence of a private home were damaged. The Ukrainian armed forces launched two drones in the Korochansky district, shattering the windows of a private home. One enemy UAV attacked the Yakovlevsky district, damaging a power transmission line. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with eight munitions and 42 drones; a man was wounded, but after receiving first aid he was discharged for outpatient treatment.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked with 39 drones; four civilians were wounded. According to the governor, one woman will continue treatment at Shebekino Central District Hospital, a second was taken to the regional clinical hospital, a man was released for outpatient treatment, and another man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. A man was also wounded in a drone attack on a car. He received the necessary medical care and was discharged for outpatient treatment. Two social facilities, four private homes, and a commercial property were damaged in the district.