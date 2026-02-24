FSB needs maximum concentration in current global situation — Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the critical importance of unwavering focus and dedication from the Federal Security Service (FSB) amid the current international landscape during a meeting of the FSB board.

He highlighted the complexity of today’s global situation, marked by a sharp escalation of conflicts across various regions. "The ongoing special military operation demands the utmost vigilance and commitment from FSB officers," Putin stated.

Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of leveraging the agency’s full human and technical resources - its operational expertise and analytical capabilities - to identify and neutralize threats swiftly and effectively. "It is vital to protect our national interests reliably and to ensure the stable development of Russia," Putin concluded.