MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. It is too early to discuss alleged plans by Vladimir Zelensky to hold a presidential election and a referendum in Ukraine as no official statements on the matter have been made, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is too early to discuss that. In effect, certain sources have exchanged messages on the press. A source alleged that preparations for elections have begun and later another source in the administration, in the Kiev regime said that that was not true and denied that information," the Russian presidential spokesman explained. "Meanwhile, no official statements to that effect have been made," he stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that Zelensky may reveal a decision on February 24 to hold a presidential election and a referendum on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Both votes could occur before May 15.

Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev chose not to hold an election, claiming that it was impossible as long as martial law was in place. He has repeatedly said that he is ready for elections but that this would require legislative changes and security measures to ensure servicemen could also vote. He asked lawmakers to prepare legislative changes and requested that the US and Europe ensure the security of the voting process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized previously that Zelensky’s mandate "has expired along with his legitimacy, and no tricks can restore it." According to Putin, Russia held an election amid the special military operation without insisting on any guarantees.