MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. South Africa should play an active role in the work of the G20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The US, which will host the G20 summit this year, has arbitrarily blocked South Africa’s participation in the platform's work.

"We believe South Africa should participate and play an active role," the spokesman emphasized, speaking about the G20 work.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation. The two leaders emphasized the importance of cooperating through the BRICS and G20 platforms. However, the US, which chairs the organization since December 2025, has blocked Pretoria’s work in the G20.

In response, South Africa paused its work in the G20 in 2026. Nevertheless, Pretoria expects to resume full participation in the organization under the next chairman, the UK. Meanwhile, Washington is promoting Poland as a replacement for South Africa.