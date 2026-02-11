Russia not discussing South Africa’s membership in G20 with US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are not discussing South Africa’s membership in the G20, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, this topic is not being discussed," he said in reply to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation. The two leaders emphasized the importance of cooperating through the BRICS and G20 platforms. However, the US, which chairs the organization since December 2025, has blocked Pretoria’s work in the G20.

In response, South Africa paused its work in the G20 in 2026. Nevertheless, Pretoria expects to resume full participation in the organization under the next chairman, the UK. Meanwhile, Washington is promoting Poland as a replacement for South Africa.