Russia’s relations with Israel characterized as trust-based — Russian ambassador

TEL AVIV, February 10. /TASS/. The trust-based and sincere relations between Russia and Israel are developing in the interests of both countries, Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov said.

"We believe that the further development of Russian-Israeli relations is in Russia’s interests. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the resumption of the full scope of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is the right time to sum up the results of the past decades and outline plans for the future. It is encouraging to note that relations between our countries as a whole remain constructive, trust-based, and frank," he told TASS before a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Vice-Consul of the Russian Empire in Palestine Vladimir Timofeev at the Courtyard of the holy Apostle Peter and the righteous Tabitha in Jaffa on the occasion of Russian Diplomatic Worker’s Day.

"Diplomats of the Russian embassy in Israel are celebrating the holiday (Diplomatic Worker's Day - TASS) fully prepared. We are determined to continue to selflessly defend the interests of our country," the ambassador continued. He welcomed the "good cooperation between the foreign ministries and security councils of our countries." "Our defense ministries sign contracts, other agencies are involved, and the main thing is that we have much to talk about and take into account interests in the field of security and in other areas," he added.