VIENNA, January 29. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine engaged in outright espionage instead of sticking to its intended purpose, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"It is no coincidence that none of the international organizations that had tried to adjust to NATO’s ambition was able to stop the spiral of escalation from unfolding. The OSCE also failed, as its Special Monitoring Mission engaged in outright espionage instead of performing missions of honest verification, and the mediators who represented our common organization in the Minsk process forgot about impartiality and advocated for just one party to the conflict. The responsibility for this lies fully with those who have for years sought to turn the OSCE into a politicized platform that goes against Russia rather than addresses conflicts," Polyansky noted at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine started its work on March 21, 2014, based on the Ukrainian government’s request to the OSCE and a consensus decision made by all 57 member states. It consisted of 700 unarmed civilian observers and 630 international employees from more than 40 OSCE nations. The mission’s goal was to gather information and establish facts, particularly about developments on the ground.

The mission’s head office was in Kiev. The observers operated in Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Lugansk, Lvov, Odessa, Kharkov, Kherson and Chernovtsy. The mission’s mandate expired on March 31, 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it was no longer possible for the mission to perform its functions based on the mandate covering the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) as the two had declared independence. That said, Moscow did not support a measure to extend the mission’s mandate for another year. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the mission’s leadership had played into Kiev’s hands, failing to tell the international community the whole truth about ceasefire violations by Ukrainian forces, destruction and civilian casualties in the DPR and LPR.