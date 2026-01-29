Russia unaware of security guarantees agreed between US, Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia is not aware of the security guarantees that the United States and Ukraine might have agreed upon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We don’t know what guarantees were agreed, but apparently, those are guarantees for the Ukrainian regime which has pursued the Russophobic, neo-Nazi policy course," he noted.

"If the goal is to preserve the regime in a certain part of former Ukrainian land and continue making that regime a springboard for creating threats against the Russian Federation, well, you can guess yourself that such security guarantees can hardly underline any safe measures," Russia’s top diplomat added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as a national security advisor to the US president, announced that a general agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine has been reached. According to him, Russia has not consented to potential Western guarantees for Ukraine.