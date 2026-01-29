Russia, UAE traditionally pay special attention to humanitarian contacts — Putin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia and the UAE pay special attention to humanitarian contacts, with ties in education and science developing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Traditionally, special attention is paid to humanitarian contacts. In November, Russian Culture Days were held in the United Arab Emirates," Putin said. The number of Russian tourists visiting the UAE is growing annually, he noted. "In the first nine months of 2025, this number already reached one and a half million people, an increase of 18%," the president added.

He also singled out the sphere of education and science separately.