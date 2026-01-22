Russia, Palestine developing relations despite Middle East crisis — Putin

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Palestine are developing despite all the difficulties in the Middle East region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening talks with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

"I would like to note that our relations are developing today despite all the difficulties associated with the situation in the region," the Russian leader said.

Putin noted that Russia remembers Abbas's visit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He thanked the Palestinian president for his participation. "Of course, in absolute terms, our trade turnover is still modest. However, the upward trend is obvious: our trade turnover has tripled," Putin pointed out.