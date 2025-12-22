Rapid import substitution strengthens CIS technological sovereignty — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Import substitution in the CIS is proceeding rapidly, strengthening the technological sovereignty of all CIS countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an informal CIS summit.

"Import substitution processes are proceeding at a fast pace, thereby strengthening the technological sovereignty of our states," the Russian leader said.

"The mutual interest of the participating countries in deepening practical cooperation in industry, science, technology, digitalization and innovation is growing.

"With the participation of entrepreneurs from the CIS countries, major industrial and infrastructure projects are being implemented. New Eurasian production and transport chains are being formed, transcontinental logistics corridors are being modernized and equipped.".