Putin blames foreign leaders for messenger apps' non-compliance with Russian law

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The leadership of foreign countries did not allow popular messenger apps to comply with Russian legislation, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"With regard to Telegram and other messengers, there is only one problem - compliance with Russian law. The problem with these messengers was that the political leadership of their countries did not allow them to comply with our laws, imposing certain restrictions," Putin said.