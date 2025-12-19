Putin urges to get rid of shadow economy, tax evasion

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized the need to eliminate the shadow economy and tax evasion.

Overall, the authorities have managed to achieve a balanced budget, he said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined Results of the Year. "Of course, there are issues, and the government should pay attention to them. We've also discussed this, and have done so repeatedly: when the tax burden increases, taxes increase, and the temptation to evade taxes immediately arises. This was a challenge before, and now it has become even more pressing: we need to get rid of the shadow economy and the movement to the shadow economy, the non-payment of taxes," Putin said, adding that "this is a serious task."

Earlier, the Russian President stated that relevant agencies should pay close attention to the fight against the shadow economy and tax evasion. This will not only strengthen the competitive investment environment, but will also generate additional budget revenues, which can be used, among other things, to address issues related to reducing poverty and increasing citizens' incomes, he said.