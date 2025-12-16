State Duma ratifies temporary trade agreement between EAEU and Mongolia

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly, ratified the temporary trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member-countries and Mongolia.

The document was signed on June 27, 2025 in Minsk. The agreement provides for liberalization of trade under a limited list of goods. Russian exports in 2024 falling under tariff obligations of Mongolia within the agreement framework are estimated at $2.3 bln.

"Entry of the agreement into force will make it possible to increase competitiveness of Russian products in the Mongolian market. The agreement also forms conditions for development and deepening of trade and economic agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia in spheres of mutual interest: customs cooperation, e-commerce, technical barriers in trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures," the committee of the State Duma for CIS and Eurasian integration said in its conclusion.