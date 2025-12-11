Putin, Witkoff reiterate commitment to Alaska understandings at talks in Moscow — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. During their most recent meeting in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff cleared up all misunderstandings between Moscow and Washington that emerged during a pause following the Alaska Summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Both the Russian and US sides have confirmed the mutual understandings reached at the Alaska Summit during the most recent visit [to Moscow] of US President [Donald] Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his meeting with Russian President [Vladimir] Putin," Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion with foreign ambassadors in Moscow.

"This was an extremely important result, because there was a certain impasse following the summit in Anchorage," he continued. "I believe that after the negotiations with the Americans here [in Moscow] all confusing points and misunderstandings have been eliminated."

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the Americans are interested in "understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis, and that was reflected during the meeting of Presidents Putin and Trump in Anchorage on August 15."

"Mutual understandings were reached there, which we stand by and believe can serve as a starting point for a settlement," Lavrov emphasized.

"And the understandings reached in Anchorage are based on the proposals that President Putin put forward in June 2024 regarding the principles of resolving the Ukrainian conflict," he added.

On December 3, Russian President Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner held negotiations in Moscow until well after midnight.

Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options of a peace plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to maintain contact.

On December 6, the United States and Ukraine completed three-day talks in Florida. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner had a phone call with Zelensky. According to the Axios news website, the talks are geared to find a new approach to settling the territorial issue.

Alaska Summit

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.

The Alaska Summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August 2025. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, namely presidential aides and the top diplomats.