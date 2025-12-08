Russia hails envoy’s contribution to Moscow-Pyongyang relations amid his passing

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Alexander Matsegora, the Russian ambassador to Pyongyang, who has passed away at the age of 70, was the driving force behind numerous initiatives that brought relations between Russia and North Korea to the high level they stand at today, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A bright, talented, infinitely passionate person, an excellent organizer, one of the brightest and most outstanding representatives of the Russian diplomatic school, who devoted his whole life to selfless service to the Motherland, who defended national interests with his inherent professionalism and dedication, has passed away," the statement read.

"Under his careful and wise leadership, more than one generation of diplomats and Korean scholars have grown up, who continue to work successfully in our common field, remembering with kindness and gratitude the years spent with him. The unprecedented level of relations between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea achieved today is the result of many years of hard work. To say that Alexander Ivanovich made an invaluable contribution to it and was always at the forefront of intensive work in many areas would clearly not be enough, since his personal contribution deserves credit of a different kind. He was the ‘ideological spirit’, the ‘driving force’, the ‘locomotive’ of this process."

An outstanding diplomat, a patriot, a true comrade

The Foreign Ministry said that Matsegora, possessing remarkable professional and personal qualities, was deeply respected by everyone who knew him, both in Russia and in North Korea.

"This is a huge, immeasurable loss. Most recently, on November 21, Alexander Ivanovich received our warmest, heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of his 70th birthday. At the end of November, while on a short business trip to Moscow, he came to Smolenskaya Square to greet his colleagues," the statement said.

The ministry said Matsegora was always cheerful, in a good mood, charismatic, sensitive and responsive, was able to create a very welcoming, sincere atmosphere around himself, inspire and support in difficult times. "That's why it's especially hard to come to terms with the idea that this man is no longer with us. The bright memory of the outstanding Russian diplomat and patriot, a true comrade, friend and mentor, will forever remain in our hearts," the Foreign Ministry said.

Matsegora was born on November 21, 1955. In 1978, he graduated from the MGIMO University of the USSR Foreign Ministry. Over the years, he worked as a translator, senior economist at the USSR Trade Mission in North Korea, an employee of the Eastern Directorate of the USSR Foreign Trade Ministry, representative of the Union of Soviet Friendship Societies in North Korea, Deputy Trade Representative of the USSR and Russia in North Korea, President of the Russian-Korean Trading House (Moscow), researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of the Far East of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In 1999, he joined the diplomatic service. In 1999-2003, he was first secretary, head of the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in North Korea, consul-adviser to the Russian Consulate General in Busan (South Korea). In 2004-2006, he was an adviser and head of the Korea Department of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. From 2006 to 2011, he was an adviser-envoy of the Russian embassy in North Korea. From 2011 to 2014, he was deputy director of the First Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In December 2014, he was appointed Russia’s ambassador to North Korea. Matsegora was awarded the Order of Friendship (2018) and the Order of Alexander Nevsky (2024). In 2015, he was awarded the Order of Friendship of the First degree (North Korea). He spoke Korean and English.