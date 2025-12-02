Russia to consider measures against ships helping Ukraine with piracy — Putin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia may consider tit-for-tat measures against ships of countries helping Ukraine with piracy, President Vladimir Putin told reporters in a comment on Ukrainian attacks against tankers in the Black Sea.

"If it continues, we will consider an option of retaliatory measures against vessels of the countries that help Ukraine to perform these pirate operations," the head of state said.

"The most radical method is to cut Ukraine from the sea," Putin said. "Then it will not be able to be engaged in piracy at all," he stressed.