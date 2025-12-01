Kremlin says it’s clear Caspian Pipeline Consortium was hit by Kiev’s drones

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. It is clear to the Kremlin that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was attacked with Ukrainian drones, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is absolutely clear what kind of attack that was. Clearly, Ukrainian drones targeting critical infrastructure has been a trend that has continued," Peskov said.

While specialized agencies ensure security at relevant facilities, critical infrastructure still gets damaged in certain situations, he added.

On November 29, a CPC pier off the Russian seaport of Novorossiysk was attacked with uncrewed speedboats. While the facility cannot be repaired, no staff were injured, nor was any oil spill in the Black Sea reported.

Following the attack, Kazakhstan redirected its oil to alternative routes. The former Soviet republic’s Foreign Ministry said it viewed the attack on CPC infrastructure as an act that damages bilateral relations with Ukraine.