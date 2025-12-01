{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kremlin says it’s clear Caspian Pipeline Consortium was hit by Kiev’s drones

While specialized agencies ensure security at relevant facilities, critical infrastructure still gets damaged in certain situations, Dmitry Peskov added

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. It is clear to the Kremlin that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was attacked with Ukrainian drones, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is absolutely clear what kind of attack that was. Clearly, Ukrainian drones targeting critical infrastructure has been a trend that has continued," Peskov said.

While specialized agencies ensure security at relevant facilities, critical infrastructure still gets damaged in certain situations, he added.

On November 29, a CPC pier off the Russian seaport of Novorossiysk was attacked with uncrewed speedboats. While the facility cannot be repaired, no staff were injured, nor was any oil spill in the Black Sea reported.

Following the attack, Kazakhstan redirected its oil to alternative routes. The former Soviet republic’s Foreign Ministry said it viewed the attack on CPC infrastructure as an act that damages bilateral relations with Ukraine.

Tags
Foreign policyDmitry Peskov
Ukraine crisis
Macron trying to keep Europe from being sidelined from Ukraine deal — Russian expert
Yevgenia Obichkina described this as an attempt by the Europeans to save face and assert their role, especially the France-Britain pair which is currently trying to lead the coalition of the willing in support of Ukraine
Read more
Belgium sees EU loan for Ukraine based on Russian assets as hindrance to peace
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot criticized the "obstinacy" of the EU leadership, which had failed to find a way to financially support Ukraine and insisted on using the Russian assets "without knowing how to do it nor understanding the risks that come with it"
Read more
Trump confirms phone talk with Maduro
Donald Trump declined to provide any details of the conversation
Read more
Europe risks losing geopolitical clout due to fear of Trump — newspaper
El Pais also remarks that peace talks on Ukraine have exposed the EU’s weakness
Read more
Injured teenager: consequences of drone attack on Russian regions
Between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on November 30 and 7:00 a.m. on December 1, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian UAVs
Read more
Trump says sets no deadlines for Russia on Ukraine settlement
The US leader stressed that the deadline for him is the end of the conflict
Read more
Press review: Kiev may revisit dialogue while Trump declares closure of Venezuelan skies
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 1st
Read more
EU unaware of results of recent US-Ukraine talks — top diplomat
According to top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, it could be a pivotal week for diplomacy
Read more
US lawmakers seek to look into US strike on vessel in Caribbean Sea — newspaper
According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon declined to bring lawyers to closed-door briefings for lawmakers in order to help explain the legal rationale behind the strikes
Read more
No final decisions from Florida meeting between Ukraine, United States — CNN
According to the source, the meeting was very focused and the most problematic aspects of the peace proposals were discussed in detail
Read more
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Read more
Trump to verify reports saying US troops killed survivors of boat attack
Donald Trump also added that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said he did not order such instructions to the military
Read more
Putin waives visas for Chinese tourists
The measure will be in effect until September 14, 2026
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to arm CSTO states while EU plans three new sanctions in 2026
Top stories from the Russian press on November, 28th
Read more
Ukraine insists on personal Trump-Zelensky meeting — news agency
There are some things that Zelensky considers necessary to discuss with his US counterpart, the sources say
Read more
Moscow unable to share information on Syrian ex-President Assad’s stay in Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that he also could not provide any information whether the former leader of Syria held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past year
Read more
Explosion reported in southern Ukrainian city of Nikolayev
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for the Nikolayev and Kharkov regions
Read more
FSB eliminates Kiev agent during attempted attack on defense ministry officer in Crimea
The FSB identified the mastermind of the attack and detained an accomplice of his
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses in Krasny Liman area, says DPR head
Russian assault teams have also entered the settlement of Grishino west of Krasnoarmeysk, Denis Pushilin said
Read more
Five strong solar flares recorded on November 29
All outbreaks occurred in area 4294
Read more
Commander of 57th Brigade of Ukrainian army raised $500 from each soldier monthly — POW
Corruption and extortion were rampant in the brigade, a Ukrainian soldier captured near Volchansk Igor Artsimovich said
Read more
A company of Ukrainian forces refuses to carry out missions near Krasny Liman
Russian security agencies also stressed that the 25th Army of the Battlegroup West of the Russian armed forces continues to exert heavy pressure on the enemy
Read more
Russian forces mopping up Krasnoarmeysk’s northern parts — DPR head
Apart from that, according to Pushilin, Russian troops continue mopping-up operations in the settlement of Rovnoye and are fighting for control over the settlement of Grishino
Read more
US provides Russia with details of peace plan agreed on with Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that discussions will be held in Moscow next week
Read more
Ukraine loses over 260 troops in Krasnoarmeysk area in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 2nd Army continue to advance in the eastern part and the Dinas District of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and clear the settlement of Rovnoye of enemy troops
Read more
Umerov removes his Telegram post on beginning of meeting with US delegation
As of now, the last post on Umerov’s Telegram channel is the one posted on Saturday saying that the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States
Read more
Belarus ready to build dialogue with NATO to ensure security — Defense Ministry
According to Valery Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation and the defense chief’s defense cooperation assistant, there are many issues between Belarus and the West, including NATO members
Read more
Venezuela to defend its natural, energy resources, vice president vows
At an OPEC+ virtual ministerial meeting, she read out Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s address to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and OPEC and non-OPEC member countries
Read more
US, Ukraine yet to agree on final version of peace plan — agency
"The search for potential solutions continues but it’s certainly a very complicated issue," the source said
Read more
OPEC+ agrees to keep production quotas for Q1 2026 at December 2025 level
The countries will continue monitoring the market situation
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down 230 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,690 drones have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation
Read more
Russia in contact with Turkish authorities over attacks on tankers — sources
The Gambian-flagged Kairos and Virat tanker were heading for Russia unloaded on November 28 when they sent distress signals while being 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off Turkey in the Black Sea
Read more
Rostec creates new loitering munition — CEO
"It is guaranteed to reach all NATO howitzers and HIMARS systems and can strike the enemy’s military target with almost 100% certainty," Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Putin-Witkoff meeting to take place tomorrow afternoon — Kremlin
"The president will have several closed-door meetings on Monday in preparation for tomorrow's Russia-US contacts," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukraine unable to take down Russia’s Tornado-S guided rockets
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov emphasized the enemy finds it hard to take them down even with the help of Western-made air defense systems
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
Trump says Venezuela's unfriendly actions prompted his Truth Social statement
The US President asserted that the Venezuelan authorities allegedly facilitated the illegal migration of "millions of people" from that country to the United States
Read more
Putin swiftly reacts to changing global processes — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, this is because of the big war that is being waged against Russia
Read more
Security guarantees for Ukraine remain vague after Kiev-Washington talks — media
Discussions covered a range of topics, including the prospects for elections in Ukraine and the territorial dispute, the newspaper said
Read more
Death toll from tropical storm in Sri Lanka up to 334
Nearly 854,000 Sri Lankans have been affected by Ditva, with some 124,000 being evacuated and accommodated at 919 temporary shelters
Read more
US issues ultimatum demanding Maduro leave Venezuela — newspaper
According to one source, the leaders' phone call was "a last-ditch effort to avoid a direct confrontation"
Read more
Iran ready to extend gas contract with Turkey — top diplomat
According to the top Iranian diplomat, Iran and Turkey are not using the potential for cooperation to the full, especially in the trade and economic sphere
Read more
EC going to expropriate Russian assets in December — Kallas
Kaja Kallas said that Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks, but the other member-states have said that they are willing to share those risks
Read more
Russian troops liberate 87 settlements during autumn
Yunakovka, which served as a logistics hub for the Ukrainian military, was liberated in the Sumy Region
Read more
Zelensky states that steps will be taken in the coming days to end the conflict
Vladimir Zelensky pointed out that the Ukrainian delegation has "the necessary directives" and he expects it to work "in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities"
Read more
'The system no longer works': ex-law enforcement officer on reasons behind US crime rise
The United States is facing an unprecedented surge in crime. Back in August, President Donald Trump announced that National Guard troops would be deployed to tackle the wave of criminal activity in US cities
Read more
Brightest comet seen in 20th century to approach Earth again in 2,365 years — researcher
According to Nathan Eismont, it will only become clear if the comet is capable of traveling beyond the Solar System after it comes close to Earth again
Read more
US will pressure Zelensky next week to reach a peace deal — WP
According to the newspaper, Vladimir Zelensky faces "a political peril" as a corruption scandal "has consumed" his closest aide
Read more
Kiev seeks to undermine peace talks by carrying out terrorist attacks — Russian diplomat
Moscow calls on all reasonable forces to condemn the recent terrorist attacks carried out by the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign intergovernmental agreement on abolition of visa requirements
The countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on climate change and low-carbon development issues
Read more
Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes two Russian female weightlifters
The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
Read more
Opposition in Guinea-Bissau calls for civil disobedience against coup leaders
"The current political situation is marked by a gross violation of the people's will, the undermining of the electoral process, and attacks on the constitution," the newspaper said
Read more
Rubio says US-Ukraine talks were productive but 'much work remains'
US Secretary of State also stressed that a lot is yet to be done to reach a final result
Read more
Europe pulls away from talks after undermining previous agreements on Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister , there has been "almost no discussion" of European countries’ potential participation in the negotiations
Read more
Candidate from Honduras' ruling party wins presidential election — exit poll
Rixi Moncada received 38.06% of the vote
Read more
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Read more
Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well
The US President pointed out that "there’s a good chance to make a deal"
Read more
US-Ukraine talks tough but constructive — agency
According to the news agency, the key stumbling block is the problem of territories
Read more
Trump confirms Witkoff to arrive in Russia in one week
Donald Trump previously stated that Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues related to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
US understands Russia’s position on Ukrainian settlement — Rubio
"There are a lot of moving parts, and, obviously, there’s another party involved," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said
Read more
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Lebanon for three-day apostolic visit
In celebration of the Pope’s arrival, church bells rang across Beirut and other cities, while ships in seaports sounded their horns
Read more
Zelensky appoints ex-ambassador to US as his investment adviser
Oksana Markarova was Ukraine’s finance minister from November 2018 to March 2020
Read more
Resignation of chief war ideologist Yermak could advance negotiations — politician
"Yermak’s resignation is a stage in the demolition of Ukraine’s illegitimate power vertical, a process initiated last year and for which Zelensky has found no remedy," Viktor Medvedchuk wrote
Read more
Kiev may alter its negotiating strategy following Yermak's resignation — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime's crimes Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that Andrey Yermak was only giving the appearance of working
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S jets disable US F-16s, French Mirages in Ukraine operation — Rostec chief
Sergey Chemezov said the Su-35S engages targets at distances of hundreds of kilometers
Read more
Nearly third of Kyrgyz MPs to retain seats in new parliament — CEC
Official results will be announced within two weeks after ballots from polling stations are counted manually
Read more
Battlegroup South destroy three ground robots of Ukrainian armed forces in past 24 hours
Ukrainian armed forces Starlink satellite communications terminal was also destroyed
Read more
US-Ukraine consultations difficult, concern territorial issues — news outlet
According to its sources among Ukrainian officials, the negotiations were "difficult" and "intense," yet allegedly productive
Read more
Opportunity for Russian sanctioned assets to be bought by Hungary discussed — Novak
Much depends on commercial talks, the official noted
Read more
Peskov confirms that Putin will receive Witkoff before leaving for India
The Russian presidential press secretary said that the leader would receive the US special envoy before December 4 and 5
Read more
Former German top brass believes there is a risk of Ukraine's disintegration
According to Harald Kujat, "the Ukrainian army is in such a state that an organized, effective defense is no longer possible"
Read more
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146
It was the deadliest residential building fire in Hong Kong’s history
Read more
West begins to realize EU hinders achievement of peace in Ukraine — The Times
The diplomat criticized chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who proposed reducing the Russian army’s numbers as part of a peace plan for Ukraine
Read more
Trump tells Maduro US would consider force if he does not leave office willingly — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the two leaders also discussed a possible amnesty for Nicolas Maduro and his inner circle
Read more
EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat
Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia," Denis Gonchar said
Read more
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry voices protest against attack on CPC infrastructure
The ministry’s spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov also noted that the attack on the CPC infrastructure is viewed as an act damaging to Astana's relations with Kiev
Read more
Europe incapable of showing determination in securing its interests — newspaper
Anyone looking at Europe's choices in recent months will see a "psychology of weakness," the media outlet pointed out
Read more
Air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions at night
Four of them were destroyed over the Belgorod region
Read more
Ajax-Groningen football match in Netherlands stopped due to unrest
The KNVB emphasized that those who instigated or took part in the riots will be punished
Read more
NATO considering preemptive strikes in response to Russia's actions — admiral
Head of NATO’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone also added that this approach goes beyond NATO’s traditional practices
Read more
Top US envoys to head to Moscow for talks on Ukraine — newspaper
US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida on Sunday, addressing "possible elections, land swaps and security guarantees," the newspaper noted
Read more
Russian senator sees front collapsing for Ukraine, Kiev lacking resources to stabilize it
According to Alexander Voloshin, Kiev has been struggling to fight, as it does not effectively have resources for that
Read more
EU may decide on Russian assets on December 18, French foreign minister says
Jean-Noel Barrot noted that European countries "intend to protect Ukraine from financial difficulties in the next two years if the conflict continues"
Read more
Zelensky may consider six candidates to replace Yermak — media
The four most discussed officials include Defense Minister Denis Shmygal, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fyodorov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence Kirill Budanov and deputy head of Zelensky’s office Pavel Palisa
Read more
OPEC+ to take additional measures if need be — Russian deputy PM
Apart from that the eight OPEC+ leading nations, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, have agreed to pause production increments in the first quarter of 2026 and keep oil production quotas at the December 2025 level
Read more
Long-term security issues addressed at US-Ukraine talks — Rubio
According to the Marco Rubio, the bilateral consultations have a "comprehensive" character
Read more
OPEC+ ministers reaffirm earlier decisions on oil production in 2026
The next OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting will be held on June 7, 2026
Read more
Hungary does not need EU permission for Orban's trips to Moscow — Szijjarto
Whether Brussels likes it or not, Budapest pursues a sovereign foreign policy, Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Oxford Dictionary names rage bait as word of 2025
The dictionary defines rage bait as online content created specifically to provoke anger or outrage through provocative or offensive elements
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
Russia condemns Kiev’s terrorist attacks on tankers, oil facilities — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the civilian energy infrastructure facilities that came under attack play an important role in ensuring global energy security and have never been targeted by international restrictions
Read more
Maduro tells US officials ready to resign in 18 months — media
According to the news agency, some US officials found the proposed delayed resignation acceptable as a potential solution to the conflict between Caracas and Washington
Read more
Russian troops testing heavy-lift quadcopter drone Slon in four frontline areas
The Slon drone has a working weight of 50 kg, the Groza Group noted
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian industry and energy sites in retaliatory measures
"The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry specified
Read more
Russia prefers to negotiate with Witkoff directly rather than media — Kremlin
The Kremlin noted that Washington is keeping Moscow informed about the agreement on the peace plan's points, so Russia will have up-to-date information by the time of the meeting
Read more
RDIF CEO receives American Chamber of Commerce award for promoting dialogue
According to Kirill Dmitriev, more than 150 US companies are currently operating in Russia, with more than 70% of them being present on the Russian market for over 25 years
Read more
US wants Ukraine to be independent, sovereign after conflict is ended
The Axios news portal reported earlier, citing a US official, that during consultation with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida, the Washington administration wants to agree on resolving disputable issues related to territories and security guarantees for Kiev
Read more
Umerov confirms beginning of meeting between Ukrainian, US delegations
According to Umerov, he is in touch with Vladimir Zelensky and is holding the talks on the basis of Zelensky’s instructions and drafts reached during talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Geneva
Read more
US, Ukraine discuss scenario of ban on Kiev joining NATO — TV
The TV channel noted that "creative solutions to tiptoe around Kiev’s red lines are being explored" as US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for talks
Read more
Ukraine's leading negotiator calls talks with US 'successful'
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov emphasized that the agenda of the Florida meeting focused on "Ukraine’s future" and "all the issues that are important for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people"
Read more
US, Ukrainian delegations take break, to continue consultations — media
According to Obshchestvennoye. Novosti, the talks will continue after the break
Read more