Injured teenager: consequences of drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Air defenses downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A 12-year-old girl was injured in the drone attack on the Dagestan Region in Russia’s North Caucasus.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- Between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on November 30 and 7:00 a.m. on December 1 (between 8:30 p.m. GMT on November 30 and 4:00 a.m. on December 1), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, four drones each were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Novgorod, Rostov, Krasnodar Regions, three each over the Azov Sea and the Leningrad Region, two over the Voronezh Region, and one each over the Volgograd, Kursk, Smolensk, and Tula Regions.

Consequences

- An enemy drone attack was thwarted in Kaspiysk in the Dagestan Region, the targets were shot down, regional head Sergey Melikov reported on Telegram.

- According to him, emergency services are working at the scene of the incident, and everything necessary is being done to ensure the safety of citizens and facilities.

- A 12-year-old girl was injured in a drone attack in Kaspiysk, and doctors are treating her, the press service of the regional Health Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, she suffered a minor, non-penetrating chest injury, and her life and health are not in danger.

- Three private houses and a cell tower were damaged by drone debris in the Krasnodar Region. According to the region's operational headquarters’ Telegram channel, there were no casualties.

- Emergency and special services are working at the site where the drone debris fell.