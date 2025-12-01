Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses in Krasny Liman area, says DPR head

DONETSK, December 1. /TASS/. Russian troops have broken through the Ukrainian army’s defenses near Dibrova in the Krasny Liman frontline area, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The Krasny Liman direction. We can see a breakthrough by our unit towards Dibrova and this enables us to cut off the Krasny Liman-Slavyansk route," the DPR head said.

Russian assault teams have also entered the settlement of Grishino west of Krasnoarmeysk, Pushilin said.

"Our troops have achieved certain successes in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration. We see that our troops have already entered Grishino," the DPR head said.