Air defenses down 32 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions at night

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 32 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"During the night, between 11:30 p.m. Moscow time on November 30 and 7:00 a.m. on December 1 (8:30 p.m.-4:00 a.m. GMT - TASS), air defenses intercepted or destroyed 32 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: four each over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Novgorod, and Rostov regions; three each over the Sea of Azov and the Leningrad Region; two over the Voronezh Region; and one UAV each over the Volgograd, Kursk, Smolensk, and Tula regions," the ministry said.