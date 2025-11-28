Opportunity for Russian sanctioned assets to be bought by Hungary discussed — Novak

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. An opportunity of Russian energy assets hit by sanctions to be acquired by Hungary was discussed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Channel One.

"Such topic is generally in place. It was discussed and Hungarian partners, our reliable energy partners for many years thus far, are working now in this direction and much depends on commercial talks. This work should be performed quietly and without particular publicity," the deputy prime minister said.

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban were held in Moscow earlier today.