EU, NATO start preparations for big war with Russia — diplomat

BRUSSELS, November 28. /TASS/. NATO and the European Union have started to prepare for a major war with Russia, as weird as it might seem, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said.

"By intimidating their people with Kremlin’s non-existent plans to attack members of the alliance, they started to prepare for a major war with Russia, as strange as it might seem," he said during a Russian-Belarusian briefing for the diplomatic corps in Brussels, headlined "Eurasian security: challenges and perspectives."

"EU countries are promoting rampant militarization. They bury the concept of unified Europe for peace and prosperity by turning the European Union into a NATO appendix. As a result, Europe has been rapidly losing its international clout and competitive advantages," the diplomat added.

He went on to say that Russia is not seeking confrontation, but instead has been "working with like-minded partners to create a common security architecture in Eurasia.".