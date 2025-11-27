CSTO's role, weapons-sharing program: Putin’s statements in Bishkek

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian weapons have demonstrated their effectiveness in real combat operations, and Moscow is ready to share this technology with its allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), President Vladimir Putin said at the CSTO summit.

He also noted that over the past decade, the CSTO has "become an authoritative regional structure" that "reliably guarantees security and stability in the Eurasian space and protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states."

CSTO’s role

Over the past 10 years, the CSTO has "become an influential regional institution" that "reliably guarantees security and stability in the Eurasian space and protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states."

Russia’s CSTO chairmanship

As part of its chairmanship, Russia proposes holding an international expert forum next year dedicated to the architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. "Given the geopolitical tensions, it is quite logical that the tasks of promoting the collective interests and initiatives of CSTO member states on the world stage are coming to the fore," Putin said.

During its chairmanship, Russia intends to begin joint preparations for a new anti-terrorism strategy for the alliance. "We will strive to do everything necessary to continue to resolutely counter extremism," he emphasized.

The next CSTO summit will take place in Moscow on November 11, 2026. "We look forward to seeing you in the Russian capital," Putin said.

While chairing the CSTO, Russia "will do all it can to maintain consistency in the key areas of cooperation within the organization." Moscow intends to develop cooperation among member states "based on the principles of genuine alliance, friendship, and good neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, mutual assistance, and support."

Military domain

Russian weapons have proven their effectiveness in live combat, and Moscow is offering its CSTO partners a "large-scale program to equip" them with such systems. "Russia will continue to work closely with its allies on all issues related to strengthening the CSTO’s military capabilities. We will focus our efforts on improving the combat readiness of national contingents and enhancing the management of collective forces," Putin said.

He added that issues related to the development of air defense forces require "special attention."

Russia also plans to organize a series of joint activities to train military and security service units, including the next stages of the regular exercises Interaction, Echelon, and Search.

"Much remains to be done to improve the mechanisms for deploying peacekeeping forces. One of the key priorities of the Russian chairmanship is to develop cooperation among our states to ensure the CSTO’s technological leadership in the military field. We intend to pay particular attention to deepening cooperation between enterprises in the defense industry," Putin concluded.