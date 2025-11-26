Russia has unofficially received several versions of US peace plan — Kremlin aide

BISHKEK, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow has received several versions of the peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Washington through unofficial channels, which "can be confusing," Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Moscow has received the plan "through unofficial channels," he said. "Not officially, but the document is in place," Ushakov said when asked whether Russia has received an official version.

"There are several documents," the official noted. "[There are] several versions, some of which can even be confusing," he added. "Let's just say we've received some of the latest versions," Ushakov said.

"There has not been any substantive discussion between the teams of the two countries yet," he said, adding that contacts between Russia and the US continue, "including via telephone." "No one has yet sat at a round table to address this particular point," Ushakov concluded. "This has not occurred," he added.