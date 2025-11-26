Kremlin aide says he never comments on conversations with US envoy

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov has said that he often holds conversations with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff but never comments on them.

"I often talk with Witkoff. However, I don’t comment on the content [of the conversations]," he told TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, when asked to comment on media reports allegedly containing the transcripts of his conversations with Witkoff and Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

"What about Dmitriev? I can speak with you or anyone else on the phone," Ushakov added.

"I don’t comment on the essence of the conversations because they are confidential. No one should comment on such things," the Russian presidential aide concluded.

Earlier, Bloomberg published the alleged transcripts of Ushakov’s conversations with Witkoff and Dmitriev, claiming they had taken place on October 14 and 29, respectively.