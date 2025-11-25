Kiev’s inconsistency, West’s speculations, UN inaction: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his team are making contradictory statements about the United States’ peace plan for Ukraine and such speculations are difficult to comment on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of the French-Russian Dialogue Association, recorded on November 21.

He slammed the United Nations’ refusal to provide any evidence in the alleged Bucha massacre is a "full confession" and "disgrace for an organization" and suggested that Kiev’s corruption schemes have beneficiaries in Europe.

On US plan and speculations around it

US President Donald Trump’s global peace efforts "deserve every encouragement," but it's important to note that in the conflicts he has so far "stopped," he never addressed their root causes.

Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage make contradictory statements regarding the US peace plan for Ukraine: "There are too many incomprehensible things taking place."

It is difficult to comment on speculations around the US plan, but "a diplomatic settlement is preferable" for Russia.

On European politicians

Kiev’s corrupt schemes may have beneficiaries in Europe.

The European authorities "always wished harm and misfortune upon Russia."

The United States and Britain love to "manipulate Europe" in handling the Ukrainian crisis.

Europe "depends on the US in terms of security and foreign policy prospects."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech prime-minister-elect and leader of the ANO (Action of Dissatisfied Citizens) movement Andrej Babis are examples of European politicians who care about their citizens: "these people are pragmatists; they are not pro-Russian but simply pro-Hungarian, pro-Slovak, and pro-Czech, and they think about their own citizens."

"No one is listening" to Europe’s position on resolving the Ukraine conflict because its elites "have staked themselves on their belief that they will be able to use the Nazi regime in Kiev to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia."

Europe should not expect Moscow to rush to the negotiating table when it is "finally ready to talk."

The European leaders’ arrogant and imperious rhetoric concerning Russia reveals their fear and frustration: "They don’t know what to do."

The example of Finnish President Alexander Stubb demonstrates that "decades of Finland’s neutrality" have failed to uproot Nazi seeds in that country.

On international organizations

Russia suggests that issues on Ukraine be discussed with the United Nations and Red Cross.

The UN's refusal to provide Russia with any evidence in the alleged Bucha massacre is a "disgrace for an organization."

The Group of Seven (G7) is "dying out," its members are demonstrating hypocrisy, duplicity, inability to negotiate, and dishonesty.

On Western businesses in Russia

Russia is not going to infringe on rights or "oust" European companies that continue working in the country.

The whole range of foreign companies that left Russia again register their trademarks in the country.

French businesses operating in Russia "periodically" request meetings.

On the special military operation

Reports coming from the combat engagement line in the zone of the special military operation "speak for themselves."

Russia has consolidated over the period of the Ukrainian conflict and got rid of those "who was insincere in their relations with their homeland."

The deal between Ukraine and France for the purchase of 100 Rafale fighter jets cannot be evaluated "from the perspective of common sense."

On international economic situation

"Something close to chaos emerging in international trade and investment."

European countries are "running before hounds" in what concerns the use of sanctions.

Principles of fair competition, market methods for determining the best, and the inviolability of property "all of this has faded into oblivion."

Currently, the global economy is not at all globalized, all the principles and rules of the Americans and their allies have been introducing for decades in global institutions "have not been implemented by any of them.".