Russia received no US clarification on Trump’s nuclear test announcement — MFA

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow has not received a response from Washington to its request for an official explanation of US President Donald Trump’s remarks about nuclear tests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"We tried to obtain official explanations from the US side as to what these tests entail. Are they tests of delivery systems for critical tests, i.e., tests with no chain reaction, or are they actual nuclear explosions for testing purposes? We have not received a response in this regard," the deputy foreign minister said.

According to him, the Russian side sees "a certain discord on this issue." "We also note that the Americans have carried out a range of activities in this area. This includes many things, such as the recent test launch of a Minuteman ballistic missile and much more," Ryabkov added. "We just conducted tests of our advanced delivery systems — the Poseidon and the Burevestnik," he recalled.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin "said everything he needed to say on this subject." "As you all saw, the president issued instructions," Ryabkov continued. "Naturally, we have accepted them for implementation. I am confident that in Washington, and indeed in other capitals, all of this has been documented in minute detail."

"The Foreign Ministry, together with other agencies, is ensuring the directive’s implementation, specifically by gathering and analyzing information on whether it would be advisable to start preparing the infrastructure for any potential testing. We have not reached that stage yet. At this point, we are carrying out the presidential directive exactly as it was received," the deputy foreign minister concluded.