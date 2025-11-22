MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The "anti-Russia project," established in Ukraine by Western countries, will not endure for long, and its collapse will pave the way for a multipolar and just world order, Natalya Nikonorova, deputy chair of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs and former Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told TASS.

Earlier, the press office of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that experts from European countries had warned their governments about the imminent failure of the "anti-Russia" project created by the West in Ukraine and the inevitability of the Kiev regime’s military defeat. Ukrainians are reportedly becoming increasingly demotivated and apathetic amid fatigue from the protracted conflict and ongoing corruption scandals.

"The ‘anti-Russia’ project is a resource that will be completely exhausted one day. When that happens, the world will see the collapse of this Russophobic project. Of course, we want to believe that this end will mark the start of a period when a new multipolar world order based on justice and equality will finally be established," Nikonorova said

She added that the developments during the conflict "are entirely expected and logical." "The Kiev regime sold its sovereignty long ago. And I believe that the last thing on the minds of Western handlers is the well-being and prosperity of a subjugated territory," she concluded.