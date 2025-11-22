MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The quality of training of foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian army has significantly declined, with most of the professionals already killed or having left the combat zone, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said at the Russian Identity Forum.

"We no longer record the presence of those professionals who were previously mercenaries because most of them have already been eliminated. Those who did not die retreated from the combat zone after seeing the situation for themselves," he noted.

The commander added that Kiev is now concentrating mercenaries in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk areas in an attempt to halt the advance of the Russian Armed Forces.