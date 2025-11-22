Trump's peace plan aims to save Ukraine — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's peace plan aims to save Ukraine, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Because of warmongers’ propaganda, many people miss that Trump’s peace plan is designed to save Ukraine from losing even more land and lives," he wrote on his X page.

He noted that opponents of Trump's plan "benefit from an endless war" and "hope to get a golden toilet."

At a meeting with the Security Council on November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the American 28-point peace plan could form the basis for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. "But this text has not been discussed with us in detail," the president pointed out. "And I can guess why. I believe the reason is the same: the US administration has not yet secured the Ukrainian side's agreement. Ukraine is against it," Putin emphasized.