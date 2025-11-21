MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s leadership either doesn’t have objective information about the battlefield situation or cannot asses it objectively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Either the Kiev leaders don’t possess objective information on the state of things on the battlefield or, if they have, they are unable to assess the situation objectively," he said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"If Kiev is reluctant to discuss [US] President [Donald] Trump’s proposal and rejects it, they and the European warmongers must understand that what has happened in Kupyansk will be inevitably repeated at other important sections of the frontline," he pointed out.

Thus, according to the president, the city of Kupyansk had been taken by Russian army already by November 4.

US peace plan for Ukraine

A US delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that was visiting Kiev on November 20 handed over to Zelensky US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict. According to The Financial Times (FT), the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, entails significant concessions from Kiev. The newspaper noted, citing Ukrainian officials, that the White House is working aggressively to try to end the conflict in Ukraine by the end of the year.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US administration has given Ukraine an ultimatum demanding that it sign the Trump plan by November 27 and warned that it would halt weapons and intel supplies otherwise. In an interview with Fox News, the American leader confirmed such an ultimatum.