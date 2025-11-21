No prospects for preserving New START as Russia-US dialogue at standstill — MFA

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. There are currently no conditions for preserving the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), as Moscow and Washington are not engaged in dialogue on the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"There are no prerequisites for this yet. We are not in dialogue with the US on this issue. We have repeatedly said that a return to discussions on strategic stability will only be possible once we are convinced of the irreversible and long-term nature of positive changes in Washington’s policy toward Russia," the deputy foreign minister noted in an interview with The International Affairs magazine.

Ryabkov added that while communication with Washington has not been entirely interrupted and "some progress" has been made, it remains insufficient to conclude that there are grounds for resuming dialogue on strategic stability, including the future of New START.

The deputy foreign minister noted that he does not expect "any sudden shifts in the US approach to New START, or for the country to realize that it is better to preserve something rather than just cut it off."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 22 at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow is ready to continue adhering to the quantitative restrictions under the treaty for another year after it expires next February. However, he noted that this measure is only viable if Washington does the same.