London avoids addressing painful topic of MiG-31 hijacking operation — Russian envoy

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. London is refraining from commenting on the data provided by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) regarding the thwarted operation by British and Ukrainian intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet due to the sensitivity of the topic for them, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS in an interview.

"This is a very serious, and far from the first, case of British intelligence agencies intervening on Ukraine’s side. I have not heard any official comments on this matter. London diligently avoids such painful topics," he said.

"The media provided rather limited coverage of the incident, presenting it in the usual manner as a fabrication by the Russian side," the diplomat added.

According to the FSB press office, the Ukrainian and UK special services planned to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile in the fall of 2024. They tried to recruit a pilot, who reported them to his command. Together with Russian counterintelligence, the serviceman played along to find out more about the enemy’s plot.

According to the security services' plan, the Russian pilot was supposed to poison his crew commander by applying toxic substances to his oxygen mask. Then, he was supposed to fly the aircraft toward a NATO base in Romania. He was promised $3 million for the hijacking. However, according to intelligence agencies, the goal of the enemy intelligence services was not to obtain Russian weapons but to stage a provocation by shooting it down in the airspace of a NATO member country.

On November 20, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that Moscow has not received any reaction from London to FSB reports about a foiled joint operation carried out by the Ukrainian and British intelligence services to hijack a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet.