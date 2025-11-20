Geography of Ukraine's provocations against Russian nuclear facilities expanding — envoy

VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to attack the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and Energodar, and the geography of provocations against Russian nuclear facilities is expanding, Russian envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"We are forced to note that Ukraine continues its attempts to attack the ZNPP and its satellite city of Energodar. Between August 21 and November 7 alone, 6,096 drones were shot down, and 21 attacks on ZNPP infrastructure facilities were recorded, including 18 drone strikes and three artillery attacks. The geography of Ukrainian provocations against Russian nuclear facilities is also expanding. Just last week, Kiev used drones to attack the Kursk and Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plants," he said during the IAEA Board of Governors session on "Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine."

The diplomat added that Ukraine’s sabotage and terrorist activities, including those against ZNPP personnel, are not decreasing. "The residents of the city of Energodar are constantly subjected to psychological pressure and blackmail. Threats are being made against the relatives of the plant's employees who live in territories controlled by Kiev," he said.

Ulyanov emphasized that the only threat to the ZNPP’s safety is "the ongoing Ukrainian provocations." "In this regard, we once again urge the Board of Governors and the leadership of the agency's Secretariat to give a tough and unambiguous assessment of Kiev's continuing reckless actions. Their constant silence and refusal to speak out only encourage Ukraine to commit further crimes, the consequences of which could be very serious," the envoy concluded.