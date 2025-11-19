{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian forces struck military-industrial and energy sites in western Ukraine in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, this morning the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne and sea-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial facilities and their energy sites and warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles in western Ukrainian regions. The goals of the strike were achieved and all the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,340 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 195 troops, a tank and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 470 troops, a tank and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 255 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Varachino and Pavlovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a National Guard regiment and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Vilcha and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kucherovka, Petrovka, Staroverovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region and Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continue mopping up the city’s quarters and destroying the remnants of the surrounded enemy formations. Over the past 24 hours, they thwarted two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 125th and 143rd mechanized brigades in the areas of the settlements of Blagodatovka and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region to break through to the Oskol River to restore destroyed crossings. The enemy lost up to 10 militants," the ministry reported.

In addition, as a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 Ukrainian troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Zakotnoye, Platonovka, Konstantinovka, Dibrova and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, a tank, 24 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations, three ammunition and four fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Oktyabrskoye, Novy Donbass and Artyomovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the central neighborhood, the western part of the neighborhood Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled five attacks on armored vehicles by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 45 militants and a Kozak armored combat vehicle were eliminated," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part, the ministry reported.

"Three attempts by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade and 38th marine infantry brigade to break out of the ring of encirclement in the northern direction were thwarted. Up to 255 enemy troops, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and an artillery gun were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchye, Dobropasovo, Pokrovskoye and Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Ravnopolye, Yablokovo and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 255 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, eight electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces destroy two US-made MLRS launchers in Ukraine operation over 24 hours

Russian forces destroyed two US-made MLRS launchers and struck Ukrainian energy and railway infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two US-manufactured MLRS multiple rocket launchers and struck Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones over past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 93 Ukrainian UAVs, four ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four ATACMS missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four ATACMS theater-level missiles, seven guided aerial bombs and 93 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,396 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,106 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,615 multiple rocket launchers, 31,398 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,101 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Russia has no official information from US about some 'agreements' on Ukraine — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the authors of such publications should not only be able to share information about their sources, but "literally, in principle, they are obliged to do so"
Read more
NATO wants to greatly expedite transfer time of troops from Europe to Russian border — FT
According to NATO diplomats, the alliance plans to speed up the transfer time of about 200,000 troops, almost 1,500 tanks and more than 2,500 units of other armored vehicles from the United States, Canada and Great Britain through continental Europe
Read more
US developing new Ukraine settlement plan, holding consultations with Russia — Axios
According to the portal, the US leader’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions, Steve Witkoff, currently plays a key role in developing the plan
Read more
European MP from Luxembourg urges to resume dialogue with Russia
Fernand Kartheiser said there is no doubt that the Russian side is open to such a dialogue and would welcome it
Read more
No US decision yet on Moscow’s New START proposals — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that US leader Donald Trump had called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend restrictions stipulated in the treaty a "good idea," along with denuclearization
Read more
Putin receives Mongolian premier in Kremlin
The talks were also attended by Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov
Read more
Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll
60% of respondents disapprove of Donald Trump’s performance
Read more
Russia, Mongolia steadily developing cooperation — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that in the first eight months of the current year trade between Russia and Mongolia grew by 7.9%
Read more
Trump to sign bill on publishing Epstein case materials on November 19 — Reuters
The White House did not expect both houses of Congress to approve the bill so quickly, the news agency said
Read more
Framework for ending Ukraine conflict may be agreed this week — media
According to the report, the new plan "has seemingly had no direct input from Ukraine, nor from America’s allies in Europe"
Read more
Ukrainian army relocating up to half of personnel from border area to Kupyansk — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that these withdrawals occur most actively from positions where geographical conditions allow defense to be organized with minimal forces
Read more
Russia to retaliate by reducing Poland's diplomatic presence — MFA
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski previously announced the decision to close the last remaining Russian Consulate-General in Poland, located in Gdansk
Read more
Talks on conventional arms control possible after special operation — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov refrained from specifying, "even approximately," the geographical scope that a conventional arms control system might cover
Read more
Sanctions have complicated life for Rostec but not weakened it — CEO
Sergey Chemezov stressed that equipment displayed at the Dubai Airshow confirms this
Read more
Foreign mercenaries surrender in Orestopol — Russian commander
According to the commander of an assault team of the 29th Army’s 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade in Battlegroup East with the call sign Tima, mercenaries say their only goal was to make money through fighting
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers evict people in Krasnoarmeysk, hunker down in homes — refugee
According to the man, residents of Krasnoarmeysk’s single-family residential neighborhoods had to flee in groups
Read more
Putin meets with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar
The meeting comes ahead of Vladimir Putin's planned year-end visit to India
Read more
EU’s ability to pressure China over Ukraine is limited — Kallas
Beijing could "cause damage" to the bloc’s countries in response to sanctions, EU foreign policy chief said
Read more
Lancet-E munition has widest combat use in the world — Rosoboronexport CEO
Alexander Mikheyev also highlighted the Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile system
Read more
European experts warn governments about looming fiasco of ‘anti-Russia’ project — SVR
The Russian intelligence agency added that EU leaders prefer to turn a blind eye to what’s really going on in Ukraine
Read more
Press review: France to send 100 Rafale jets to Kiev as US threatens Russia with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 18th
Read more
Rostec to work on shortened version of MS-21 in future — CEO
According to the Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov, the development of a shorter version could take up to two years
Read more
Ukrainian parliament dismisses Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk
The decision was supported by 315 lawmakers
Read more
Yermak’s dismissal could trigger domino effect in Zelensky’s command — media
According to the media outlet, once Zelensky’s head of office is dismissed, the Cabinet of Ministers is very likely to follow, since the majority of the ministers, including Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, are "Yermak’s extensions"
Read more
US deports 50 people back to Ukraine
Representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrey Demchenko said that the border guards processed them "for entry into Ukraine in accordance with the rules defined by law"
Read more
US Army Secretary plans to meet with Russian representatives — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Dan Driscoll's mission is to restart peace talks on Donald Trump’s behalf
Read more
Kiev involved in another terrorist attack, this time targeting railway in Poland — Kremlin
On the morning of November 16, in Mazowieckie Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border, a train driver discovered damage to the tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing
Read more
Lvov running out of cemetery space to bury Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine does not disclose the death toll in the army, but deputies and the military regularly complain about the shortage of personnel
Read more
Russia to cancel visas for Chinese tourists soon to mirror Beijing’s move — Putin
The visa-free regime for Russians traveling to China came into force on September 15
Read more
Two Ukrainians suspected of carrying out sabotage acts on railroad in Poland — PM
Donald Tusk noted that both men had fled Poland through a checkpoint in Terespol on the Belarusian border
Read more
Ukraine had ‘no role’ in preparations of US proposals on ending conflict — agency
Ukraine received "signals" about the US proposals, the official said, without providing any details
Read more
Press review: Zelensky floats peace talks amid scandal as EU delays Ukraine membership
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 19th
Read more
Rostec’s exports have declined since 2022 but will soon begin to rise — CEO
This happened due to the fact that Rostec is forced to supply the main portion of its products first and foremost to the Russian army, Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
Directorates of unmanned systems troops created within Russian special op’s battlegroups
The unmanned systems’ units, formed this year, are providing practical assistance in reconnaissance and fire engagement
Read more
Ukrainian troops tasked with shooting civilians in Krasnoarmeysk — prisoner of war
The Ukrainian command tasked servicemen with dressing in civilian clothes
Read more
Polish special services could have organized railway provocation — expert
Vitaly Kiselyov said that most likely, it was a controlled explosion
Read more
Verba MANPADS maintains leading positions worldwide
The Verba system is efficiently used not merely against fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft but also against drones
Read more
Kremlin advises Poles not to play with fire by covering for Ukrainian saboteurs
Dmitry Peskov commented on the railway sabotage in Poland, in which Ukrainian citizens have been implicated
Read more
Latest US sanctions not affecting Russian oil production — Novak
The production volume in total is higher than in previous months, the deputy prime minister said
Read more
54 countries vote against resolution on combating ne-Nazism
116 countries, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Serbia, and Syria, supported the document
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian forces struck energy and railway infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and a military train with armor over the past 24 hours
Read more
Trump urges against distraction from his victories if Epstein files are released
Earlier, the US Congress has passed a bill requiring the release of materials related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein
Read more
Attempt on Russian security chief’s life prevented at Moscow cemetery
The attempted assassination was intended to occur when Sergey Shoigu visited his relatives’ grave at Moscow’s Troyekurovskoye Cemetery
Read more
State of emergency declared in DPR after two thermal power plants damaged by Ukraine
Municipal heads were tasked with monitoring the situation around the clock and setting up commissions that will receive complaints from citizens
Read more
Kiev regime 'goes off the rails' — Kremlin on corruption scandal
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the ongoing "internal upheavals" in Ukraine
Read more
Iran ready to resume nuclear talks with US on its terms — official
According to Kamal Kharrazi, the degree of uranium enrichment, not enrichment itself, would be the focus of potential negotiations with the US
Read more
Russian forces repel Ukrainian pushes near Krasnoarmeysk — security official
Ukrainian troops lost at least 180 personnel from the 152nd and 155th brigades, the official said
Read more
First time ever all 8 nuclear icebreakers to serve Northern Sea Route at a time
The nuclear icebreaking fleet is both unique and highly efficient, Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Ukraine has no future in NATO or Euro-Atlantic dimension — Russian envoy to Ottawa
Oleg Stepanov also stated that Kiev uses war "as a tool for greedy corrupt enrichment" at Western taxpayers’ expense
Read more
IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat on New START, arms control, ties with North Korea
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it would only be possible to talk about conventional arms control after Russia’s special military operation was over
Read more
Putin to unveil NPP via video link with Egyptian leader, meet with Togo’s prime minister
According to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s office, Russia and Egypt are expected to sign an agreement on nuclear fuel purchase
Read more
Kiev cannot buy Rafale fighter jets with frozen Russian assets or loans — French expert
Cyrille de Lattre noted that Paris had already tapped revenue from frozen Russian assets, calling it theft
Read more
Payments in national currencies between Russia, SCO countries over 97% — Putin
As the Russian President noted, it is important that the share of national currencies is growing steadily in commercial operations between participants in the organization
Read more
Trumps says ‘a little surprised’ that conflict in Ukraine still continues
Russia has repeatedly said that it is ready to continue talks with Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine’s former deputy premier Chernyshov arrested as part of Mindich case
Earlier, charges were filed against Chernyshov, suspected of being a part of businessman Timur Mindich’s corruption scheme
Read more
Relations with Poland deteriorate completely — Kremlin
This is perhaps a manifestation of this deterioration and the ambitions of the Polish authorities to reduce any opportunity to maintain consular or diplomatic relations to zero, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Poland may become NATO’s springboard for action against Russia, expert believes
Andrey Marochko also highlighted the increasing military ambitions across several nations
Read more
Zelensky arrives in Turkey to 'reinvigorate negotiations'
Vladimir Zelensky is expected to meet with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff
Read more
Mindich managed corruption but was not main beneficiary — NABU detective
Ruslan Magamedrasulov, involved in documenting the activities of Timur Mindich and his main financier, Alexander Zuckerman, emphasized that "there are other beneficiaries, without whose political will these processes could not have been implemented"
Read more
Canada, Sweden use anti-Russian rhetoric "out of helplessness" — Russian envoy to Ottawa
Oleg Stepanov pointed out that such confrontation only undermines their security and well-being
Read more
Rostec retains idea of partial localization of MS-21 in UAE despite lack of current plans
Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stressed that the priority is to supply Russian airlines with Russian aircraft
Read more
Russia’s Tor system can easily intercept Storm Shadow missiles — crew commander
As a whole, there are no difficult targets for the Tor surface-to-air missile system, the crew commander with the call sign Orenburg noted
Read more
Zelensky’s name appears in charges connected with Mindich case — document
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine also mentioned Vladimir Zelensky in connection with ousted Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko
Read more
US refuses to discuss resumption of direct air service with Russia — ambassador Darchiev
"The State Department strongly refuses to discuss the return of six de facto confiscated items of diplomatic property, privately owned by the Russian Federation," the diplomat said
Read more
No plans for communication between Russian officials, US army secretary — Kremlin
According to the media reports, Daniel Driscoll, scheduled to hold discussions with Ukrainian officials, was "planning to meet with Russian officials at a later date"
Read more
US Congress passes bill requiring release of Epstein case materials
It now proceeds to President Donald Trump for his signature
Read more
Beijing slams MI5 allegations about activities of Chinese agents as gross slander
The Commons Speaker has also written to MPs about this
Read more
Ukraine corruption scandal not domestic affair, as money didn't come from home — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, the lion’s share of the money has also been embezzled in Ukraine
Read more
Macron may send pilots to Ukraine under guise of private military company — expert
Cyrille de Lattre it may be a small group of three or four aircraft
Read more
Ukrainian army sends women to assault units in Sumy Region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that this decision was the result of a forced transfer of personnel of the Ukrainian army between different sectors of the front
Read more
Finnish president believes Europe to engage in direct talks with Russia — newspaper
Alexander Stubb pointed out that, for now, he is quite happy with the US’ leading role in the talks
Read more
BRICS may put forward security initiatives during Indian chairmanship — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, BRICS "will continue to focus on hard security in the broad sense of this term"
Read more
Russia ready to supply India with any necessary military equipment — Rostec CEO
Moscow and New Delhi have always been and remain strategic partners, Sergey Chemezov said
Read more
US State Department approves Patriot system maintenance, spare parts for Kiev
The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency pointed out that the sale will strengthen Ukraine’s defense potential
Read more
Russia thwarts all Ukrainian attempts to break encirclement east of Kupyansk — expert
Andrey Marochko specified that heavy fighting continued near Kucherovka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoy, and Kurilovka over the past day
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Warsaw’s railway sabotage allegations as groundless
On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks in Masovian Voivodeship leading to a border crossing on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Greece weakens its national defense by providing weapons to Ukraine — party
The Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship said that Vladimir Zelensky's "highly publicized visit" to Athens "did not bring Greece any significant results"
Read more
Ukrainian MP tells Zelensky to come back home, face corruption music
Amid a corruption scandal still raging in Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky has been touring foreign countries
Read more
Russia to continue to assist Egypt in all stages of nuclear project — Putin
Rosatom is ready to share its unique technologies with Egypt and others, the president stressed
Read more
US starts briefing allies on new plan for Ukraine — media
Axios notes that US Special Presidential Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff "is leading the drafting of the plan and has discussed it extensively with" Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
Russian finance ministry to use similar measures if Russian assets confiscated
"A draft of such measures has already been prepared in case of unfriendly actions by Western countries," Anton Siluanov said
Read more
Russian weapons show high effectiveness on battlefield — missile forces chief
Defense manufacturers continue delivering highly mobile wheeled artillery weapons to Russian troops
Read more
Yermak flying to London to meet with Zaluzhny — media outlet
Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak suggested Andrey Yermak might offer Valeriy Zaluzhny the position of head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office or that of Prime Minister
Read more
Putin meets with SCO heads of government in Kremlin
The Russian president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several guests later
Read more
Russia will recover frozen assets in Europe, lawmaker says
Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot suggested that a €140 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine will not be repaid by Kiev
Read more
Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO
Sergey Chemezov also added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft
Read more
Some 65 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight over Russian regions, Azov, Black Seas
Sixteen of them were destroyed over the waters of the Black Sea
Read more
Yermak not planning to return to Ukraine yet — lawmaker
According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Andrey Yermak already has a meeting scheduled in Rome on Friday
Read more
Zelensky may lose his post amid corruption scandal — WSJ
According to its information, the corruption charges angered Ukrainians to the point where Zelensky’s reputation is at risk
Read more
Ukraine corruption scandal 'sends shivers' through Europe — expert
Ted Snider said that the corruption scandal reawakened anxieties about sending money to Ukraine
Read more
Turkish foreign minister may personally relay to Russia results of talks with Zelensky
According to Bloomberg’s sources, Vladimir Zelensky is planning to discuss the topics of prisoner exchanges and steps toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian Chess Federation pushes for disciplinary action against ECU vice president
In October, the Telegraph daily published an interview with Pein, in which he spoke about how important chess was in Russia and called for resorting to all measures to uphold sanctions against Russian chess players, even using political levers of pressure
Read more
Mongolia ready to permit opening of Russian bank branch — prime minister
Gombojavyn Zandanshatar noted that this will help to resolve payment difficulties amid sanctions
Read more
Pentagon in strategic quagmire after deploying warship in Caribbean — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, the operation cannot be halted without taking some kind of combat action
Read more
For real change in Ukraine, Zelensky needs to go, not Yermak — deputy
According to Artyom Dmitruk, Yermak's dismissal would only give the outward appearance of real change
Read more
Israel attacks Hamas training camp in southern Lebanon
"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians," the Israel Defense Forces said
Read more
US House of Representatives votes to publish Epstein files
A total of 427 lawmakers voted in favor of the document, obliging the US Department of Justice to publish the files
Read more
French aviation expert questions feasibility of sending 100 Rafale jets to Ukraine
Cyrille de Lattre said Dassault Aviation can produce 2-2.5 planes per month, working ten months a year
Read more
Spain to give Ukraine 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems
Vladimir Zelensky noted that interceptor missiles are in great shortage in wintertime
Read more
Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about night-and morning-time explosions in Ukraine
Emergency blackouts were reported in several regions
Read more