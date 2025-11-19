Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites — top brass

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian forces struck military-industrial and energy sites in western Ukraine in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, this morning the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne and sea-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on military-industrial facilities and their energy sites and warehouses of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles in western Ukrainian regions. The goals of the strike were achieved and all the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,340 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,340 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 130 troops and an infantry fighting vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 195 troops, a tank and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 470 troops, a tank and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 255 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 70 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a heavy mechanized brigade, a mechanized brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Varachino and Pavlovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a National Guard regiment and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Vilcha and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 130 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kucherovka, Petrovka, Staroverovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region and Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continue mopping up the city’s quarters and destroying the remnants of the surrounded enemy formations. Over the past 24 hours, they thwarted two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 125th and 143rd mechanized brigades in the areas of the settlements of Blagodatovka and Kutkovka in the Kharkov Region to break through to the Oskol River to restore destroyed crossings. The enemy lost up to 10 militants," the ministry reported.

In addition, as a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 Ukrainian troops, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, an artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Zakotnoye, Platonovka, Konstantinovka, Dibrova and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, a tank, 24 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations, three ammunition and four fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Rodinskoye, Oktyabrskoye, Novy Donbass and Artyomovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the central neighborhood, the western part of the neighborhood Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone," the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units continue mopping up the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled five attacks on armored vehicles by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 45 militants and a Kozak armored combat vehicle were eliminated," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part, the ministry reported.

"Three attempts by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade and 38th marine infantry brigade to break out of the ring of encirclement in the northern direction were thwarted. Up to 255 enemy troops, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and an artillery gun were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles and seven motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 255 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two assault brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchye, Dobropasovo, Pokrovskoye and Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Ravnopolye, Yablokovo and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 255 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 70 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 70 Ukrainian troops and two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 70 [Ukrainian] military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, eight electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces destroy two US-made MLRS launchers in Ukraine operation over 24 hours

Russian forces destroyed two US-made MLRS launchers and struck Ukrainian energy and railway infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two US-manufactured MLRS multiple rocket launchers and struck Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 locations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys two Ukrainian naval drones over past 24 hours

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities destroyed two unmanned boats of the Ukrainian army in the northeastern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 93 Ukrainian UAVs, four ATACMS missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 93 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four ATACMS missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four ATACMS theater-level missiles, seven guided aerial bombs and 93 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,396 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,106 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,615 multiple rocket launchers, 31,398 field artillery guns and mortars and 47,101 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.