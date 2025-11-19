IN BRIEF: What is known about night-and morning-time explosions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Over the past night, air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine, and a series of explosions shook several cities, according to news portal Obshchestvennoye.Novosti and Ukraine’s TV channel 24 Kanal.

Emergency blackouts were reported in several regions, the country’s Energy Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

TASS has compiled key facts about the impact.

Scope

- Last night, blasts were heard in Nikolayev and Kharkov, Obshchestvennoye.Novosti reported.

- On Wednesday morning, an air raid warning was issued nationwide as sirens sounded in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Ternopol, Rovno, Khmelnitsky, and Chernovtsy regions as well as in Transcarpathia.

- By this time, the air raid warning had been partially lifted, with sirens still ringing out in the Sumy and Kharkov regions.

- Early this morning, multiple explosions rocked Burshtyn, Ternopol, Dnepropetrovsk, and Ivano-Frankovsk, as well as Lvov and the Lvov Region, according to Obshchestvennoye.Novosti and 24 Kanal.

Impact

- A major fire erupted in western Ukraine’s Ternopol following multiple blasts, TSN television reported.

- 24 Kanal reported power outages in Lvov in western Ukraine.

- Also, explosions caused a major fire in Lvov, UNIAN news agency said.

- A power facility and a warehouse were damaged in last night’s explosions in the Lvov Region, Governor Maxim Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

- Emergency blackouts were reported in several Ukrainian regions, the country’s Energy Ministry said.

Airport closures in Poland

- Poland temporarily shut down two airports in its southeast, Rzeszow and Lublin, the Polish Civil Aviation Authority said.

- The air hubs were closed to provide freedom for warplanes, the regulator explained.

- Poland and a number of its NATO allies scrambled their fighter jets amid an alleged drone incursion threat.