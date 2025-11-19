No US decision yet on Moscow’s New START proposals — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Washington has yet to give a clear response to Moscow’s proposals on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview published on the PIR Center think tank’s website.

He pointed out that US leader Donald Trump had called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend restrictions stipulated in the treaty a "good idea," along with denuclearization.

"However, we are not talking about denuclearization. So far, no progress has been made. I believe it is too early to comment on Washington’s overall stance regarding this proposal, even despite the positive signals from President Trump. I assume the relevant experts in Washington, who are currently engaged in analyzing, accessing and developing various options, are unlikely to have reached a stage where anything definitive can be said on this issue," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

Ryabkov noted that Russia had "placed sufficiently clear road signs for the way ahead." "We believe it is vital to adhere to these signs so as to forge a more direct path ahead. I do not know whether we will succeed in it," he added.

"The framework established by President Putin’s proposal constitutes a call to the other party to act responsibly. This is crucial both for the security of our nations and in terms of cost efficiency. Should anyone in Washington decide to tell President Trump that supporting the Russian initiative could reduce the likelihood of future government shutdowns, this might help - or it might not," the Russian deputy foreign minister observed.

"Provided the United States does not significantly violate the strategic balance or undertake any actions that would constitute an infringement upon our security interests - whether through the development of its strategic offensive or defensive potential - then it is possible to adhere to the bilateral core quantitative limits of the New START Treaty for one year, with a subsequent assessment of further developments," Ryabkov elaborated.

President Vladimir Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the treaty for another year after the document expires next February. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same. US leader Donald Trump said in response to a TASS question on October 5 that the Russian president’s proposal was "a good idea.".