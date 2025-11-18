Resolution on Gaza shouldn’t become cover for US Israeli experiments — Russian envoy to UN

UN, November 18. /TASS/. The US resolution adopted by the UN Security Council in support of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip should not become a cover for uncontrolled US and Israeli experiments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stressed.

Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted the document. Russia and China abstained from voting.

"The main thing is that this document does not become a cover for uncontrolled US and Israeli experiments in the occupied Palestinian territory and does not become a death sentence for the two-state solution," Nebenzya said in his speech after the vote.