Russian-Indian summit expected in New Delhi in three weeks — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A Russian-Indian summit is expected to be held in New Delhi in three weeks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his visiting Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"Your visit is very timely in light of a Russian-Indian summit in the Indian capital city, which is due in three weeks, already next month," he said.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will take place before the end of 2025. According to the Kremlin spokesman, work is underway to prepare this visit.