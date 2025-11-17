Russia advocates strengthening relations with Iran — PM

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia supports strengthening relations with Iran based on the principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with the Islamic Republic's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

"We advocate for strengthening Russian-Iranian relations, which are based on the principles of friendship, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests," Mishustin said.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement signed by the presidents of the two countries entered into force in October, he noted. The task of the governments of both countries is to "ensure the implementation of top-level decisions," the Russian premier added.

"It's important that our trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully. The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran entered into force in May," Mishustin said. The agreement's implementation will allow increasing trade turnover and diversifying the structure of mutual trade, he stressed.