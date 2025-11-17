Russia works with Africa to organize ministerial meeting in Cairo — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is working closely with its African partners to organize a ministerial meeting in Cairo, Tatyana Dovgalenko, Director of the Department for Partnership with Africa at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference at TASS in connection with the launch of the international press tour "TASS - Africa: the Path of Friendship."

"We are currently working closely with our African colleagues to prepare this event," she said.

Dovgalenko said that Russia counts on the active participation of its partners from Africa.

"I have already mentioned that the task is to increase trade, investment, economic, and sectoral cooperation, and besides the traditional issues of foreign policy and the international agenda, much attention will be paid to this particular set of issues during the discussions in Cairo," the diplomat said.

The international press tour for journalists of African news agencies "TASS - Africa: the Path of Friendship" is taking place from November 16 to 24 in Moscow, Kazan and St. Petersburg.