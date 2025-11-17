Domestic IT companies contribute approximately 6% to Russia's GDP — official

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The contribution of the IT sector to Russia's GDP totals around 6%, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko said.

"We have calculated that the IT industry and accredited IT companies currently contribute around 6% to GDP. For every ruble invested by the state in support measures, the state receives two," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The IT industry is one of the most dynamically developing, with revenues of Russian IT companies growing by 20-25% annually, Grigorenko said.