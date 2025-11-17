Russia views Mongolia as strategic partner in Asia — Russian PM

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia views old friend Mongolia as a strategic partner in Asia and is interested in large-scale joint projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Mongolia is our strategic partner in the Asia Pacific region. Our relations are based on long-standing and traditional friendship, mutual support of the peoples of Russia and Mongolia," he said at a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar. "We are working to form favorable conditions for developing strategic projects in the energy, industrial, and transport sectors, in the area of humanitarian ties."

He noted that contacts between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia embody "mutual interest in further strengthening Russian-Mongolian comprehensive cooperation" and asked the Mongolian prime minister to convey his and Putin’s greetings to the Mongolian leader.

The Russian prime minister hailed the active work of the intergovernmental commission and suggested its next meeting be held in Ulaanbaatar before the end of this year.