Pentagon in strategic quagmire after deploying warship in Caribbean — expert

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. By deploying the US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in the Caribbean, America has put itself in a strategic quagmire, a Russian military expert told TASS.

Earlier, the US Southern Command announced that a strike group of US warships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

"Trump has put his top brass and the Pentagon leadership, de facto, in a hopeless situation, into a zugzwang position, where any move can entail negative consequences. Add to that that an operation has already been announced publicly, including through Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth," said Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

According to the expert, the operation cannot be halted without taking some kind of combat action, as Washington will look bad if it doesn’t, not to mention the potential sunk cost of the enormous funds they have poured into deploying such a powerful force.

He noted that as soon as the US warships entered the Caribbean, a countdown started. "Military preparations are at the final stage. The strike group led by the flagship aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, the most expensive aircraft carrier in history, is the very ‘striking tip’ that will be used first of all to gain air superiority and deliver pinpoint strikes on targets that have already been designated and announced in the public domain via publications on resources affiliated with Pentagon think tanks," he said.

As for Venezuela, it is also on the highest combat alert, Stepanov noted, adding that that country is mobilizing its human resources and ramping up air and missile defenses.

"There is unequivocal understanding that the American side will not be able to avoid real combat losses in this confrontation," he explained.